More teens using AI tool for school

Teens are turning to ChatGPT in increasing numbers to help them with schoolwork. About 26% of students ages 13-17 use the AI chatbot for school-related tasks, twice as many as in 2023, according to Pew Research Center. Usage increases as teens get older, with 31% of 11th and 12th graders using ChatGPT for schoolwork.

The teens acknowledge using the app for schoolwork is not always acceptable. While most say it is acceptable for researching topics, only 18% say it is OK to use it to write essays.

Many educators say using ChatGPT to do schoolwork, especially essays, is cheating. Additionally, AI-written assignments are often loaded with errors. Apple, for example, this month disabled some features in its Apple Intelligence chatbot because it bungled news summaries.

PC sales rise

Computer sales continued their recovery in the fourth quarter, setting up “a year of accelerating growth,” analytics firm Canalys says. Shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations rose 4.6%, the fifth straight quarter of growth. Canalys says 2025 sales will be spurred by the end-of-life of Windows 10 in October, forcing businesses to replace their aging computers, many of which can’t be upgraded to Windows 11.

Robinhood pays $45M fine

The Securities and Exchange Commission says two subsidiaries of stock trading platform Robinhood failed to file reports of suspicious trading activity and other regulatory requirements. Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images / Dominika Zarzycka

The Securities and Exchange Commission says two subsidiaries of stock-trading platform Robinhood paid $45 million in fines to settle charges they didn’t observe “a broad array of significant regulatory requirements.” Specifically, the SEC says Robinhood failed to file reports of suspicious trading activity, lacked adequate policies to protect customers from identity theft and failed to comply with regulations designed to stop “abusive” short-selling practices.

Sign up for the Daily Business newsletter Stay in the know on jobs, retail and all things business across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Airbnb seeks 'friendly' politicians

Airbnb is pouring millions into New York City political campaigns as it pushes back against rental restrictions that took more than 80% of its city listings offline. The home rental service will spend $5 million on getting home-sharing-friendly politicians into New York City and state offices, according to people familiar with the matter. Airbnb said it will make decisions about which candidates to back soon. — BLOOMBERG NEWS