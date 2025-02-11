CityMD has issued nearly $7 million in refunds and canceled $7 million more in charges for hundreds of thousands of patients who received improper bills for COVID-19 tests, Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.

The urgent care provider billed patients between March 2020 and November 2022 despite its knowledge that state and federal law prohibited billing patients for tests during the pandemic, the attorney general said.

“New Yorkers should never have to worry about unexpected medical bills, especially during a public health crisis,” James said in a statement. “CityMD’s actions added unnecessary stress and financial burdens to patients seeking essential COVID-19 testing at the height of the pandemic."

CityMD has more than 30 Long Island locations, with a significant presence in both Nassau and Suffolk counties, from Lynbrook to Cutchogue, according to its website. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.

In November 2022, CityMD agreed to cancel cost-sharing payments related to COVID tests conducted since March 2022.

In all, nearly 216,000 patients have received refunds worth $6.9 million, and about 87,000 patients had bills worth $7 million cancelled.

Consumer complaints to the attorney general's office led James to open an investigation into CityMD in October 2022. That investigation found the company sought copayments and deductible payments for COVID tests from more than 250,000 patients statewide.

CityMD did not make clear that patients would owe money out of pocket on its website, and some patients were given assurances by staff that they would not owe money for the tests, the attorney general's office said.

Chicago-based primary care chain VillageMD acquired CityMD's parent company for $8.9 billion in 2023. Walgreens owns a controlling stake in VillageMD.