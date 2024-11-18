Comtech Telecommunications makes deal with dissident shareholders, avoids proxy fight

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., with an office in Melville, would reshuffle its board of directors and avoid a proxy fight under an agreement reached with dissident investors, the parties announced on Monday.

The manufacturer of components for satellite and 911 communications systems has agreed to appoint two new members of its eight-member board. Two current members will not seek reelection, according to the announcement.

The boardroom reorganization is in response to a challenge from two former Comtech CEOs who put forward a slate of eight directors in September for shareholders to consider at the annual meeting later this year. The former CEOs have criticized the company’s management, citing four straight years of losses.

News of the board changes sent Comtech’s stock up more than 7% on the Nasdaq Stock Market on Monday compared with Friday’s close. The stock was up 20 cents to $2.80 per share.

In a joint statement on Monday, the former CEOs and Comtech management said the board would be “significantly refreshed” by the new directors, along with a director that was added on Oct. 31.

Sign up for the Daily Business newsletter Stay in the know on jobs, retail and all things business across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The latter is Kenneth Taub, a managing partner at the investment consulting firm Delta Value Advisors and a former CEO and board chairman of several public companies in distress. His appointment last month was announced at the same time that John Ratigan became Comtech CEO and a board member after serving as interim CEO since March.

One of the new board members, Michael Hildebrandt, was appointed on Monday, according to the announcement. He was among the eight board nominees put forward by the dissident investors.

Hildebrandt is a senior investment professional at Freshford Capital Management, which once held a large stake in Comtech.

Among the current board members are Lawrence J. Waldman, an accountant and chairman of the Long Island Association business group, and Yacov A. Shamash, an engineering professor at Stony Brook University and founder of its Center for Excellence in Wireless and Information Technology.

Comtech moved its headquarters from Melville to Arizona earlier this year, holding a ceremony with Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs in August. The change of address did not impact the 40 jobs at the former headquarters at 68 S. Service Rd., spokesperson Jamie Clegg told Newsday last month.

Nearly 60 public companies now call Long Island home, down from more than 80 a decade ago.