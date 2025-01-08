Long Islanders more optimistic about their finances in election's wake, poll says

Long Island consumers are a bit more upbeat about their immediate financial future now that the presidential election is in the rearview mirror, though the rising cost of groceries and housing continues to weigh on them, according to a poll released Wednesday. The Siena College Research Institute reported its Index of Consumer Sentiment was 72.9 points in November in Nassau and Suffolk counties. That’s higher than September’s 70.1. In the metropolitan area, which includes the Island, the index reading was 81 points in November, up from 78.1 two months earlier. Statewide, the trend was similar. "Consumer sentiment rose after November’s election," said Siena pollster Don Levy. "Sentiment among Republicans is skyrocketing" in anticipation of Republican Donald Trump’s return to the White House later this month, he said. "Although previous elections have seen consumers’ mood whiplash by party, today’s sentiment swings are twice as intense compared to ’16 or ’20," he said Wednesday. Statewide, the sentiment index reading for Republicans was 88.4 points compared with Democrats’ 74.8. A party breakdown for Long Island wasn't available. Readings above the breakeven threshold of 76 points indicate the number of consumers who are optimistic about their financial outlook is larger than the number who are pessimistic. The high cost of food and housing on Long Island were among the factors holding down the local index reading. More than eight in 10 Nassau and Suffolk residents said food prices were having either a very serious or a somewhat serious impact on their finances in November. Seven in 10 said the same about the cost of housing. The latest index is derived from Siena’s Nov. 11-18 poll of 803 New York State residents, including 102 Long Islanders. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points for the total sample and 10.8 points for the local sample.

Long Island consumers are a bit more upbeat about their immediate financial future now that the presidential election is in the rearview mirror, though the rising cost of groceries and housing continues to weigh on them, according to a poll released Wednesday.

The Siena College Research Institute reported its Index of Consumer Sentiment was 72.9 points in November in Nassau and Suffolk counties. That’s higher than September’s 70.1.

In the metropolitan area, which includes the Island, the index reading was 81 points in November, up from 78.1 two months earlier. Statewide, the trend was similar.

"Consumer sentiment rose after November’s election," said Siena pollster Don Levy. "Sentiment among Republicans is skyrocketing" in anticipation of Republican Donald Trump’s return to the White House later this month, he said.

"Although previous elections have seen consumers’ mood whiplash by party, today’s sentiment swings are twice as intense compared to ’16 or ’20," he said Wednesday.

Sign up for the Daily Business newsletter Stay in the know on jobs, retail and all things business across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Statewide, the sentiment index reading for Republicans was 88.4 points compared with Democrats’ 74.8. A party breakdown for Long Island wasn't available.

Readings above the breakeven threshold of 76 points indicate the number of consumers who are optimistic about their financial outlook is larger than the number who are pessimistic.

The high cost of food and housing on Long Island were among the factors holding down the local index reading.

More than eight in 10 Nassau and Suffolk residents said food prices were having either a very serious or a somewhat serious impact on their finances in November. Seven in 10 said the same about the cost of housing.

The latest index is derived from Siena’s Nov. 11-18 poll of 803 New York State residents, including 102 Long Islanders. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points for the total sample and 10.8 points for the local sample.