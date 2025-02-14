Tech titans place massive AI bet

Undeterred by claims from China-based artificial intelligence upstart DeepSeek that its AI model was produced at a fraction of the cost of established AI models, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft are committed to investing a collective $320 billion on AI technology this year. Much of the spending is earmarked for costly data centers and the hardware needed to power AI.

But if DeepSeek’s claim is true that its model was developed for only $6 million without needing massive data centers, some analysts worry investing billions in expensive infrastructure may not pay off.

Barclays said cheaper AI models mean spending hundreds of billions of dollars on expensive AI infrastructure now “appears misguided.” And RBC Capital Markets cautioned that the “spend money to make money” philosophy may be debatable for AI.

Shallow stream

Taylor Swift and other music superstars make millions from streaming revenue. But how much does the average musician get? Not much. Data from music financing platform Duetti says that No. 1 music streaming service Spotify pays $0.003 for each stream. While tracks of top artists are typically streamed millions — and sometimes billions — of times, the average non-superstar artist logs about 1,000 streams per song — which nets them $3.

Scammers target e-file popularity

The Internal Revenue Service is warning people who file their taxes using its free e-file service to be on the lookout for phishing emails claiming there's a problem with the account. Credit: Newsday

Be on the lookout for scam emails purporting to be from the Internal Revenue Service. The Better Business Bureau says phishing emails are leveraging the growing popularity of the IRS’ free e-file tax-filing service by claiming there’s a problem with your account. The email links to a site that mimics the real e-file site but is set up to steal account information.

UK demands Apple ‘back door’

Security officials in the United Kingdom have demanded that Apple create a back door allowing them to retrieve all content any Apple user worldwide has uploaded to the cloud. If enacted, the order, which requires blanket capability to view fully encrypted material, would mark a significant defeat for tech companies in their decades-long battle to avoid being wielded as government tools against their users. — THE WASHINGTON POST