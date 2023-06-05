Dozens evacuated from small cruise ship in Alaska after engine room fire

JUNEAU, Alaska — A fire in the engine room of a small cruise ship in Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve prompted the evacuation of dozens of passengers and crew on Monday. No injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The fire on board the Wilderness Discoverer was reported to the Coast Guard around 7:30 a.m. UnCruise Adventures, which operates the ship, said 78 passengers and crew members were on board at the time.

All 51 passengers and most crew members were removed from the ship and placed on another cruise ship in the area, the Coast Guard said. About 10 crew members remained with the Wilderness Discoverer, which was expected to be towed to Ketchikan.

UnCruise Adventures said the cause of the fire was under investigation. The company said it would provide full refunds to affected passengers.