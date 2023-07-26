Affordable apartment complex in East Patchogue to get Suffolk County funding

The Suffolk County Legislature approved $1.25 million in funding Tuesday for a mixed-use affordable housing development in East Patchogue with 55 apartments.

Georgica Green Ventures, the developer on the $34 million project, plans to use the money for infrastructure improvements including the cost of connecting to sewers. It will also make streetscape improvements, such as expanding sidewalks, adding street lighting, and making the area accessible for people with physical disabilities.

The goal is “creating a space where people could come and congregate and having a real focal point,” said David Gallo, president of Georgica Green Ventures. “We want to have something there that’s memorable.”

Georgica Green is partnering on the development with The Kulka Group based in Hauppauge. Seventeen of the units will permanently serve as supportive housing for survivors of domestic violence. Levittown-based nonprofit New Ground will provide those services.

The funding still requires approval from Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

The three-building development at 400 East Main Street, called The Grove, will allow tenants earning between 50% to 90% of the area median income.

The Grove will have one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Proposed rents start at $1,227 for the five one-bedroom units reserved for people earning no more than 50% of area median income, which is $53,900 for an individual. Three-bedroom units will rent from $1,671 to $2,994, depending on the tenant’s income.

The project was supported by Suffolk Legis. Dominick Thorne (R-Patchogue), who represents the area.

"The decision to support this plan was made after receiving community input and feedback," Thorne said in a statement to Newsday through a spokesman. "I will always seek to support projects that enhance our downtowns, help our small businesses grow and increase our tax base."

Additional financing for the project comes from state affordable housing tax credits. The development will also receive certain tax exemptions from the Town of Brookhaven Industrial Development Agency.

“The reality is for something like this to happen, we need all levels of government to participate,” Gallo said.

Georgica Green expects to break ground in the fall on the site, a vacant lot that was previously home to a True Value hardware store, with leasing to begin in early 2025.

The site is part of a broader development of a blighted stretch of East Patchogue that has been ongoing for years. In March 2020, the Town of Brookhaven created an overlay zoning district with the aim of increasing residential density, transitioning away from a commercial district and maintaining the community’s character.

Other projects in East Patchogue include a 91-unit Greybarn apartment development from Rechler Equity Partners on the site of the former Mediterranean Manor catering hall and a 40-unit complex from G4 Development on the onetime site of the since-demolished Plaza Theatre.

Brookhaven Councilman Neil Foley, a Republican whose district includes the site, said the fact that sewers were extended to the area years ago made the development possible. He noted the role of the civic group Focus East Patchogue, which provided feedback and held a public meeting last week with the developer.

“We want to create housing for everybody,” Foley said. “We all know Long Island is an expensive place to live, so we wanted the concept of affordable housing.”

The project is an example of what can be accomplished without the type of mandates to build more housing that were floated by Gov. Kathy Hochul in the spring, said Eric Alexander, director of Vision Long Island, a downtown planning organization. He noted recent lotteries for affordable apartments in Westbury and Greenport generated far more applications than could be accommodated.

“These units are desperately needed,” he said. “When the community plans it, it’s done the right way as opposed to being done by fiat.”