2 tapped for state panel that helps to award tax credits, grants to firms

The owner of a day care center and the director of a developers’ group have been appointed to the panel that helps determine where millions of dollars in state business aid go on Long Island.

Alicia McIlwain-Marks, owner and operator of Marks of Excellence Child Care in North Amityville, and Kyle Strober, executive director of the Association for a Better Long Island, have been named to the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The council’s 22 members are unpaid volunteers and do not have fixed terms of office.

McIlwain-Marks, 60, said she opened her day care center 25 years ago, contributing to the revitalization of North Amityville. The center educates about 200 students from infants and preschoolers to grade school. The tuition of 90% of the students is subsidized through the Suffolk County Department of Social Services, she said.

WHERE THE MONEY WENT Long Island received $21.2 million for 33 projects in the 2022 Regional Economic Development Councils' competition, which recently closed. The most state tax credits and grants went to: Water Lilies Food , Bay Shore, $6 million for factory expansion and new products

, Bay Shore, for factory expansion and new products Shorefront Park , Patchogue, $3 million for improvements

, Patchogue, for improvements Accelerate Long Island , Melville, $1.25 million for incubator space and assistance for technology startups

, Melville, for incubator space and assistance for technology startups The Livia Equipment and Rental Networx (LEARN) Center, Ronkonkoma, $1 million for building renovations and land acquisition to train people in heavy-equipment operation and truck driving SOURCE: Empire State Development

McIlwain-Marks said based on her research, the council "wants everybody to benefit from these projects [that are granted state aid]. They understand where the needs are," she said, adding that the council has identified the lack of affordable child care as impeding economic growth.

Strober, 40, joined ABLI in 2017. The group represents large commercial real estate companies in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Previously, Strober served as Sen. Chuck Schumer’s Long Island regional director for 5½ years and chief of staff for then-Nassau County Legis. Dave Denenberg.

Strober said the council “sits at the Long Island crossroads of public policy and our economy. Based on my professional background, it is my hope that I can assist in identifying strategic opportunities that further address our economy and strengthen our shared quality of life.”

Council co-vice chairs Linda Armyn of Bethpage Federal Credit Union and John Nader of Farmingdale State College welcomed the new members, saying, “Their diverse backgrounds and wealth of experience will bring fresh perspectives to our ongoing efforts to promote economic growth and create jobs.”

The new members' first council meeting is Wednesday.

They succeed Elaine Gross, who retired last year from the civil rights group ERASE Racism, which she started more than 20 years ago, and Desmond Ryan, who retired at the end of 2016 after 25 years as ABLI’s executive director. Both were appointed to the council in 2011 when it was established by then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The local council is one of 10 across the state that reviews applications for state tax credits and grants in the Regional Economic Development Councils’ competition, where about $750 million is distributed annually.

Hochul said on Monday the yearly contest "continues to transform communities across the state, creating jobs and driving private investment all over New York."

Long Island won $21.2 million for 33 projects in the 2022 competition, which wrapped up recently, according ESD spokeswoman Kristin Devoe.