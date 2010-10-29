Business

Economy grows at slightly faster pace in 3Q

Shoppers carry their purchases bags on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. (Oct. 25, 2010) Credit: AP

The economy grew at a slightly faster pace over the summer as Americans spent a little more freely.

The government reports the economy expanded at a 2 percent annual rate in the July-September quarter. It marked an improvement from the feeble 1.7 percent growth in the April-June quarter.

Still, the economy isn’t growing at a strong enough pace to make a noticeable dent in high unemployment.

Consumers boosted spending at a 2.6 percent pace. That marked the biggest quarterly increase since a 4.1 percent gain at the end of 2006 before the recession hit. 

