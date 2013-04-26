Educational Housing Services, Inc. Cleans Up Brooklyn Heights for Earth Day

Featured 40 volunteers from Baruch College, Berkeley College, John Jay College, Long Island University, New York Career Institute, St. Francis College, St. Joseph's College and more

Educational Housing Services, Inc. (EHS) brought residents together to clean up the historic Brooklyn Heights neighborhood on Sunday, April 21st -- the eve of Earth Day (April 22nd). Residents collectively represented schools Baruch College, Berkeley College, John Jay College, Long Island University, New York Career Institute, St. Francis College, St. Joseph's College, and more.

"More than 40 volunteers helped clean up Brooklyn Heights, which was a great way to support our planet during Earth month," said Maria Giraldo, EHS Student Life Coordinator. "Not everyone knew each other but they still worked extremely well together -- all were inspired by a common will to clean up the beautiful neighborhood and give back to our earth."

Brooklyn Heights is home to hundreds of EHS residents, with the EHS St. George Residence located in the heart of the neighborhood. Volunteers focused on cleaning up Cadman Plaza Park.

EHS provided water bottles and snacks as well as sponsored t-shirts for the volunteers.

Educational Housing Services Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that has provided safe and convenient off-campus housing in New York City for college students and interns since 1987. The organization works with many academic institutions and corporations to provide housing for over 10,000 students and interns annually, and also leases to individual students. EHS operates eight student residences in Manhattan and Brooklyn, each of which offers fully furnished and amenity-rich accommodations that include 24-hour security, a live-in residential staff, laundry rooms, fitness facilities, and an active student life program. For details, visit http://www.studenthousing.org.

