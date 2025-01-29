It's no yolk! Egg prices are soaring
The cost of eggs has been soaring largely because of bird flu, according to experts, who also warn high prices are here to stay for a bit. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports. Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp
The cost of eggs has been soaring largely because of bird flu, according to experts, who also warn high prices are here to stay for a bit. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports. Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months