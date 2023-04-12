Electricians' union to begin recruitment for 47 apprenticeships

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Electrical Industry of Nassau and Suffolk Counties will begin taking applications on Wednesday for 47 apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications must be obtained and completed at the committee's office, at 370 Motor Pkwy. in Hauppauge, between 10 and noon on Wednesday and on April 19, May 3 and 17, June 7 and 21, July 5 and 19, Aug. 2 and 16 and Sept. 6 and 20. Applicants should social-distance.

Applicants must be 18 or older; live on Long Island; have a high school diploma or its equivalent, and provide proof that they passed one year of elementary algebra, NYS Math 1 oralgebra Regents math. They also must be physically able to do the work; pass a drug test and aptitude exams; have reliable transportation and a driver's license; be able to read and understand English, and participate in an interview.

For more information, call 631-434-3939