Executive pay and top public companies in NYC

Explore our databases of the latest annual compensation numbers for executives of the largest public companies in New York City, and a list of the largest 100 publicly traded companies in the city ranked by profits.

Topping the pay list, as he did last year, was CBS chief executive officer Leslie Moonves, who earned $62.16 million in total compensation. That sum was down a few million from a year earlier, when he took in $69.90 million.

The most profitable public company in New York City was again JPMorgan Chase & Co., with profits of $21.28 billion. Last year, it also topped the list with $18.98 billion in net income.

The data are based on U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings and analysis by S&P Capital IQ, a business line of McGraw-Hill Co. that provides financial data, research and analytics. Most of the financial data are current through June 24; calculations of growth rates and market cap are current as of May 15.

Click here for executive compensation

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Click here for the top 100 companies