Facebook parent Meta posts higher profit, revenue for Q2 as advertising rebounds

Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. Meta Platforms reports earnings on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

By The Associated Press

Facebook parent company Meta Platforms posted stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter on Wednesday, buoyed by a rebound in online advertising after a post-pandemic slump.

The Menlo Park, California-based company earned $7.79 billion, or $2.98 per share, in the April-June period. That's up 16% from $6.69 billion, or $2.46 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 11% to $32 billion from $28.82 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $2.91 per share on revenue of $31.08 billion, according to a poll by FactSet Research.

Facebook had 3.03 billion monthly active users as of June 30, up 3% year-over-year.

Meta's rebound followed a solid earnings report from Google parent company Alphabet a day earlier.

Meta's stock jumped $14.45, or 4.8%, to $313.02 in after-hours trading in response to the results.

