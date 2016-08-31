Falconstor Software CFO Louis Petrucelly resigns

Dan Murale has been named vice president of finance and interim chief financial officer at Falconstor Software Inc. after the resignation Tuesday of Louis Petrucelly, the company announced.

Petrucelly was named chief financial officer and vice president in August 2012 after joining the company in March 2007. He resigned for personal reasons, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Murale, 31, has served as Falconstor’s director of finance since June 2013.

The Melville company, which provides data protection software and services, said Petrucelly will serve as a consultant until Dec. 31, earning $10,000 per month.

Shares of Falconstor gained 9 cents, or almost 10 percent Wednesday, to close at $1.03.