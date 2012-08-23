FDA names Ind. farm tied to salmonella in melons

The Food and Drug Administration has identified a southern Indiana farm that produces cantaloupes linked to a deadly salmonella outbreak and says the operation has recalled its melons.

The FDA says Chamberlain Farms of Owensville could be one source of the multistate outbreak.

A Chamberlain Farms attorney says it voluntarily withdrew its cantaloupes last week and that all its retail and wholesale purchasers complied. Owensville is 20 miles north of Evansville.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that of 178 people infected in 21 states, two have died and 62 have been hospitalized.

Chamberlain Farms earlier agreed to withdraw its cantaloupe from distribution, but the FDA says the formal recall will aid that effort and boost awareness.

Salmonellosis causes diarrhea, fever and cramps and can be fatal.