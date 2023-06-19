Finishers' union to begin recruiting for 50 apprentices on June 26
The Finishing Trades Institute of New York will begin taking applications on June 26 for 50 drywall taper apprenticeships, officials said.
Applications can be obtained at the institute's office, 45-15 36th St., Long Island City, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. Forms will be available through July 10 or until 500 have been distributed, whichever comes first.
Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, attend an orientation session, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test and be able to understand instructions in English.
For more information, call 718-937-7440.