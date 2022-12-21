First New York recreational pot shop opening in Manhattan next week

A New York City nonprofit is slated to open the first recreational cannabis dispensary in the state next Thursday on Astor Place in Manhattan, at the crossroads of the East and West Village.

Housing Works, the largest minority-controlled HIV/AIDS service organization in the nation, runs a network of charitable retail shops, a bookstore and starting on Dec. 29 a dispensary, the state announced.

Proceeds from the dispensary, like Housing Works' other retail operations, will go toward the nonprofit, which provides support services to people living with HIV/AIDS as well as homeless and previously incarcerated people. A 4,400 square-foot shop at 750 Broadway is set to operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, according to a news release from Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"This is a once in a lifetime moment," store manager Sasha Nutgent said in a statement. "We are eager to take the lead as a social equity model for America's cannabis industry, specifically with our hiring practices and continued support of individuals and communities disproportionately impacted by the unjust War on Drugs."

Regulators have granted eight "conditional" retail dispensary licenses to nonprofits that provide vocational opportunities and have at least one board member who has — or is related to someone with — a marijuana-related conviction. Officials issued another 28 such credentials to businesses run by these so-called justice-involved New Yorkers. Seven firms were licensed to operate on Long Island, but it's unclear when they may formally launch.

"We set a course just nine months ago to start New York's adult-use cannabis market off on the right foot by prioritizing equity, and now, we're fulfilling that goal," Hochul said in a statement.

While cheering authorized sales, regulators announced during a Cannabis Control Board meeting Wednesday that they were working with localities to curb illicit cannabis sales. The city Sheriff's Office and state Office of Cannabis Management recently seized $4 million of illegal products from 53 locations, according to the state agency's executive director, Christopher Alexander.