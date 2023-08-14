Business

Ford lures Apple executive to oversee its new software subscription services unit

Peter Stern, Apple Vice President of Services, speaks at the...

Peter Stern, Apple Vice President of Services, speaks at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new products Monday, March 25, 2019, in Cupertino, Calif. Ford said Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, it hired Stern, who will run Ford Integrated Services, a unit that will combine software and hardware into services. Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

By The Associated Press

DETROIT — Ford has hired away a key Apple executive to run a new business unit that will sell software-related subscription services to vehicle owners.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said Monday it hired Peter Stern, who was Apple's vice president of services. He'll be president of Ford Integrated Services, a unit that will combine software and hardware into services.

At Apple, Stern oversaw Apple TV plus, iCloud storage, Apple Books, the arcade and fitness operations and other businesses, Ford said in a statement Monday.

Stern started Monday and reports directly to CEO Jim Farley.

Stern also will expand Ford's BlueCruise hands-free partially automated driving system, as well as productivity and safety and security services, the statement said.

Streaming Now
Teens wounded in drive-by shooting … Massapequa champs … Black women honored Credit: Newsday

Driver in fatal crash faces possible 4th charge ... Man punches female bartender ... Are masks effective? ... LI team wins LLWS

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Teens wounded in drive-by shooting … Massapequa champs … Black women honored Credit: Newsday

Driver in fatal crash faces possible 4th charge ... Man punches female bartender ... Are masks effective? ... LI team wins LLWS

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME