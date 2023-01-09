Nassau County Bar Association to answer locals' legal questions in Freeport

The Nassau County Bar Association will kick off its “Ask a Lawyer” series of free legal assistance clinics at Freeport Memorial Library on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., starting with a session on bankruptcy issues.

On Jan. 17, the Nassau Bar will hold an event titled “Mortgage Foreclosure 101” at 6 p.m. On Jan. 24, attendees will be able to ask attorneys questions about mortgage foreclosure at 5:30 p.m. The sessions are informational and not for legal representation purposes. Subsequent Tuesday night sessions will cover LGBTQ legal issues (Feb. 7), personal injury issues (Feb. 21) and work-related injuries (Feb. 28). Interested attendees can register at the library at 144 W. Merrick Road, online at www.freeportlibrary.info/program-registration or by phone at 516-379-3274. — Jonathan LaMantia