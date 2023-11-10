FTC strengthens data breach rules

The Federal Trade Commission has updated its Safeguards Rule to require certain financial companies to report data breaches and other security incidents. The ruling pertains to non-bank financial institutions such as mortgage brokers, accounting services, motor vehicle dealers that issue loans and payday lenders. Banks are already subject to strict cybersecurity reporting rules from the Security and Exchanges Commission.

The updated rule requires non-bank financial companies to notify the FTC “no later than 30 days” after the discovery of a data or security breach where information of at least 500 consumers has been put at risk.

The Safeguards Rule, which was implemented in 2021, requires non-bank financial institutions to “develop, implement, and maintain a comprehensive security program to keep their customers’ information safe.”

DoorDash has been testing a notification on its app that alerts customers who don't tip that their order may take longer to be delivered.

Dash of reality

Here’s a tip: If you want your food faster, tip your DoorDash delivery person. The food delivery service has been testing a notification on its app that alerts customers who don’t tip that their order may take longer to be delivered. DoorDash says it may roll out the notification nationwide, noting that in areas where it tested the alert it’s seen “a meaningful decrease in no-tip orders.”

In a new survey, teens say Amazon is their No. 1 e-commerce destination, with over half saying it is their favorite online retailer.

Amazon, TikTok tops with teens

Amazon is the No. 1 e-commerce destination for teens, with 55% saying it is their favorite online retailer, according to the Piper Sandler Taking Stock With Teens survey. No. 2 Schein was far behind at 12%, followed by Nike at 7%. TikTok was the favorite social platform, followed by Snapchat and Instagram. For transferring money between friends, Cash App was No. 1, followed by Venmo.

JPMorgan Chase is hiring dozens of remote call-center workers in Baltimore, even though CEO Jamie Dimon is an outspoken critic of remote work.

Chase embraces some remote work

JPMorgan Chase is hiring dozens of remote call-center workers in Baltimore after finding success with a similar effort in Detroit. The latest hiring push comes after Chase — whose CEO Jamie Dimon is an outspoken critic of remote work — added 90 workers for its virtual call center in Detroit, with those staffers garnering better satisfaction scores from customers than those handling calls from an office. — Bloomberg News

