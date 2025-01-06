Luxury furniture store RH opening new outlet at former Target space in Commack

The luxury furniture retailer formerly known as Restoration Hardware plans to open a discount outlet in part of the Commack space that an “underperforming” Target vacated six years ago. The Town of Smithtown has approved building-related plans for an RH Outlet at 4 Henry St. in Commack, Liam Trotta, environmental planner in the Smithtown Planning Department, said Friday. The outlet will occupy 40,707 square feet, including 6,239 square feet of receiving/stock room space, in the Commack South Shopping Center. It's unclear when the store will open or how many people it will employ. Headquartered in Corte Madera, California, RH did not respond to a request for comment. Commack South Shopping Center is owned by the Cosentino Realty Group in Islandia. Peter Cosentino, a managing partner, declined to comment Friday. A 143,000-square-foot Target in Commack, which opened in 2002, was one of six “underperforming” stores in five states that Minneapolis-based Target Corp. closed in 2019. Floor & Decor took some of the Commack space in 2021, when the Atlanta-based flooring chain opened a 95,000-square-foot warehouse store and design center. On Long Island, there is an RH Outlet at the Tanger Outlets Riverhead and an RH Gallery in East Hampton. RH has 38 discount stores, which are branded as RH Outlet or Restoration Hardware Outlet. The outlets "provide an efficient means to sell primarily returned merchandise and, to a lesser extent, discontinued and overstock merchandise outside of our core sales channels,” according to RH's 2023 annual report. The outlets are typically located in outlet malls, freestanding locations and large shopping centers dominated by several anchors, the report said. Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, Restoration Hardware rebranded as RH in 2012. The luxury furniture and home décor retailer has 71 RH Galleries, including four that opened in 2024, and 38 RH Outlet stores in the United States, Canada and Europe. The company also operates RH Guesthouse, which is a luxury hotel that opened in 2022 in Manhattan, and 14 Waterworks Showrooms for bath and kitchen products. Overall furniture sales have been weak in recent years due in part to high interest rates dampening sales of new homes. But RH reported that in its fiscal third quarter, which ended Nov. 2, revenues were $812 million, an increase of 8.1% from the same period in 2023. While lower-end retailers have been more affected by the slowdown in furniture sales, RH is more resilient because it is a luxury lifestyle brand that is built around furniture, said Bill McLoughlin, editor-in-chief of Furniture Today, a trade publication based in High Point, North Carolina. RH creates an experience around shopping, said McLoughlin, who cited as an example the RH restaurants and wine bars, which are in 19 of the retailer’s furniture galleries. RH’s “customer is a much higher-income consumer. That’s not someone who’s making a choice between paying the rent and buying a new sofa,” he said.

The luxury furniture retailer formerly known as Restoration Hardware plans to open a discount outlet in part of the Commack space that an “underperforming” Target vacated six years ago.

The Town of Smithtown has approved building-related plans for an RH Outlet at 4 Henry St. in Commack, Liam Trotta, environmental planner in the Smithtown Planning Department, said Friday.

The outlet will occupy 40,707 square feet, including 6,239 square feet of receiving/stock room space, in the Commack South Shopping Center.

It's unclear when the store will open or how many people it will employ. Headquartered in Corte Madera, California, RH did not respond to a request for comment.

Commack South Shopping Center is owned by the Cosentino Realty Group in Islandia. Peter Cosentino, a managing partner, declined to comment Friday.

A 143,000-square-foot Target in Commack, which opened in 2002, was one of six “underperforming” stores in five states that Minneapolis-based Target Corp. closed in 2019.

Floor & Decor took some of the Commack space in 2021, when the Atlanta-based flooring chain opened a 95,000-square-foot warehouse store and design center.

On Long Island, there is an RH Outlet at the Tanger Outlets Riverhead and an RH Gallery in East Hampton.

RH has 38 discount stores, which are branded as RH Outlet or Restoration Hardware Outlet.

The outlets "provide an efficient means to sell primarily returned merchandise and, to a lesser extent, discontinued and overstock merchandise outside of our core sales channels,” according to RH's 2023 annual report.

The outlets are typically located in outlet malls, freestanding locations and large shopping centers dominated by several anchors, the report said.

Luxury lifestyle

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, Restoration Hardware rebranded as RH in 2012.

The luxury furniture and home décor retailer has 71 RH Galleries, including four that opened in 2024, and 38 RH Outlet stores in the United States, Canada and Europe.

The company also operates RH Guesthouse, which is a luxury hotel that opened in 2022 in Manhattan, and 14 Waterworks Showrooms for bath and kitchen products.

Overall furniture sales have been weak in recent years due in part to high interest rates dampening sales of new homes.

But RH reported that in its fiscal third quarter, which ended Nov. 2, revenues were $812 million, an increase of 8.1% from the same period in 2023.

While lower-end retailers have been more affected by the slowdown in furniture sales, RH is more resilient because it is a luxury lifestyle brand that is built around furniture, said Bill McLoughlin, editor-in-chief of Furniture Today, a trade publication based in High Point, North Carolina.

RH creates an experience around shopping, said McLoughlin, who cited as an example the RH restaurants and wine bars, which are in 19 of the retailer’s furniture galleries.

RH’s “customer is a much higher-income consumer. That’s not someone who’s making a choice between paying the rent and buying a new sofa,” he said.