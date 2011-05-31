Gas hikes, job volatility sap confidence

Americans are losing faith that the economy will keep improving, a monthly survey says.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index fell to a six-month low of 60.8 from a revised 66 in April, a sign of the toll that high gas prices, a choppy job outlook and a moribund housing market are taking on people's psyches. Economists had expected an increase to 67.

"Consumers are considerably more apprehensive about future business and labor market conditions as well as their income prospects," said Lynn Franco, director of The Conference Board Consumer Research Center. She said fears of inflation that had eased in April picked up again in May.

The index, released Tuesday, is still far from the reading of 90 that indicates a healthy economy. It hasn't approached that level since the recession began in December 2007.

Consumer confidence hit a three-year high in February. But since then, consumers have started paying more for food and gasoline and are seeing a "double dip" in the housing market.-- AP