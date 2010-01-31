Gibbs: Cost of Obama's jobs push in range of $100B

(AP) — White House spokesman Robert Gibbs says President Barack Obama's push to create jobs may carry a price tag in the $100 billion range.

Gibbs says the idea is to help fill in the hole from jobs lost in the deepest recession to hit the country in decades.

In his State of the Union address last week, Obama called for a program costing about $30 billion in incentives to employers to hire workers. The plan would include tax breaks to small businesses that increase their work force.

Gibbs did not say in an interview Sunday with CNN's "State of the Union" how the $100 billion figure would be broken down. That total includes money set aside for public works projects.