GKN Aerospace to close plant, lay off 200; executive rallies to place workers

GKN Aerospace is closing its 248,000-square-foot Amityville plant by year's end as part of a consolidation that will idle its 200 workers, officials said.

General manager Paula Castellano said she has so far visited about 20 other Long Island manufacturers and contacted 30 others as part of a concerted effort to find landing spots for the employees.

"It's a whirlwind tour," she said. "The collective community is getting together … It's been heartwarming."

GKN is hosting a "May the 4th be with you" career fair for the soon-to-be displaced workers from 1-7 p.m. on May 4 at its factory at 1000 New Horizons Blvd. More than 40 regional manufacturers are expected to be represented.

"I have a significant amount of talent at the site," she said.

A number of Long Island manufacturers have reported difficulties in filling manufacturing positions.

The Long Island facility makes landing gear for Boeing 777 jetliners, wing components for the Boeing 787 and bulkheads that provide structural support in the Lockheed Martin F35 fighter.

GKN plans to transfer the work done at Amityville to a plant in Kansas.

The GKN consolidation comes as its parent company, London-based Melrose Industries Plc, goes forward with plans to spin off GKN's automotive, powder metallurgy and hydrogen businesses.

Melrose, known for turning around underperforming companies and selling them, would retain control of GKN Aerospace.

Castellano said employment at the Amityville facility peaked at about 360 workers in 2014, but that its commercial aviation business had declined in recent years.

The company's history stretches back to 1948, when Joseph Monitto opened the Monitor Machinery Corp. in Brooklyn. The company, which went through several name changes, relocated to Farmingdale in 1961 and Amityville in 1982.

In September 2006, the company was purchased by GKN Plc, based in Redditch, England. Melrose acquired GKN for $11 billion in 2018.

"Melrose finances its acquisitions using a low level of leverage, improves the businesses by a mixture of significant investment and changed management focus, sells them and returns the proceeds to shareholders," the company's website says.

She said the monthslong notice of the closure will give employees "ample time" to find employment by the December closure.

The company has provided resume and LinkedIn coaching to its employees as well as tips on how to navigate a career fair, Castellano said.

"Most likely will have jobs by the time of the separation," she said.

Castellano said her own career path remained unclear.