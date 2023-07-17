Business

Glaziers' union is seeking to fill 50 apprenticeships

By James T. Madorejames.madore@newsday.comJamesTMadore

The Finishing Trades Institute of New York is taking applications for 50 glazier apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the institute's office, 45-15 36th St., Long Island City, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Forms will be available through July 27 or until 500 have been distributed, whichever comes first.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test and be able to understand instructions in English.

For more information, call 718-937-7440.

James T. Madore

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

