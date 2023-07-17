Glaziers' union is seeking to fill 50 apprenticeships
The Finishing Trades Institute of New York is taking applications for 50 glazier apprenticeships, officials said.
Applications can be obtained at the institute's office, 45-15 36th St., Long Island City, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Forms will be available through July 27 or until 500 have been distributed, whichever comes first.
Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test and be able to understand instructions in English.
For more information, call 718-937-7440.
Latest on Gilgo case ... Bank robbery arrests ... Uniondale's new fire chief ... Powerball hits $1B
Latest on Gilgo case ... Bank robbery arrests ... Uniondale's new fire chief ... Powerball hits $1B