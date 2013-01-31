Business

Global growth boosts MasterCard 4Q net income

MasterCard announced Jan. 31, 2013, that its net income rose to $605 million, or $4.86 per share, from $19 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier. (July 30, 2012) Credit: AP

By DANIEL WAGNERThe Associated Press

MasterCard says its net income rebounded strongly in the fourth quarter as its overseas business continued to expand.

Net income rose to $605 million, or $4.86 per share, from $19 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 10 percent to $1.90 billion.

The Purchase, N.Y.-based company took a charge of nearly $500 million in the year-earlier quarter. The charge covered the cost of a settlement with retailers over the fees they pay on credit card transactions.

The company's latest results beat analysts' estimates, sending MasterCard stock sharply higher in premarket trading.

