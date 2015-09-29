Health stocks pull up markets

Health care shares rebounded Tuesday from their longest losing streak in four years. The Standard & Poor's 500 index trimmed its worst quarterly decline since 2011.

At the close on Wall Street, the S&P 500 had risen 2.3 points, about 0.1 percent, to 1,884.1. It lost 2.6 percent Monday. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 47.2 points, about 0.3 percent, to 16,049.1. The Dow lost nearly 2 percent Monday. Only the Nasdaq composite lost, closing down 26.7 points, about 0.6 percent, at 4,517.3. It had been down about 3 percent Monday.

About the same time, the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil was up 79 cents at $45.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Health care stocks rose 1 percent, bouncing back from a plunge a day earlier. Energy stocks followed the price of oil higher.

ANALYST'S VIEW. "When we have spikes in volatility, like we did at the end of August, that's normally followed by some additional choppiness until it peters out," said Kevin Caron, a market strategist and portfolio manager who helps oversee $170 billion at Stifel Nicolaus & Co. in Florham Park, New Jersey. "It's not uncommon to see this around changes in direction for key things like monetary policy. We still have this lingering volatility that we're working through."

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

VOLATILITY. Stocks have been volatile in recent weeks as investors balance caution over the Federal Reserve's rate tightening policy with concern that an economic slowdown in Asia will curb demand for commodities and crimp global growth.

This story was compiled using reports from Bloomberg News and The Associated Press.