GMAD Introduces a New Fundraising Committee

LGBT organization begins to secure a minimum of one million dollars for current and upcoming programming.

The LGBT organization Gay Men of African Descent (GMAD) announces a fundraising committee, which will give the agency a competitive edge in offering advocacy, health education and wellness to gay men of color in the greater New York City region. This new formation, which is committed to raise $1 million dollars and more, will begin on April 24th and be comprised of local entrepreneurs and business leaders, in addition to current board members and staff. As GMAD shifts from a grant based model, the new fundraising committee will create a strong financial portfolio for the agency that will ensure GMAD has the capital to be a solid organization and offer first class service to its clients.

In the wake of recent cuts in federal and city funding, the fundraising committee, headed by executive board member and entrepreneurship mogul Sebastian C. Alverius, will convene on a regular basis to introduce and govern new money-generating projects that will benefit GMAD. The first meeting will be conducted on April 24th at 6pm. This is an open door group for other business leaders who have a vested interest in helping GMAD reach its goal of one million dollars minimum, in order to provide top quality service to its clients in New York City.

