Gold Coast Bank wins approval for Southampton branch

Islandia-based Gold Coast Bank said it won approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services to open a sixth branch, in Southampton Village.

The new branch, in an existing building at 97 North Sea Rd., next to the post office, is scheduled to open this summer.

The Southampton branch will be Gold Coast's first east of Brookhaven Town. Other branches are in Mineola, Huntington, Farmingdale, East Setauket and at its headquarters in Islandia.

Gold Coast Bank had assets of $344 million on March 31.