Good Samaritan to open $18 million cancer center by mid-2019

Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip said it plans to open a cancer center at the hospital by mid-2019.

The facility will be adjacent to the north side of Good Samaritan's Our Lady of Consolation Nursing Home, which is located behind the hospital on Montauk Highway. The hospital said construction of the center will cost about $14 million. The total cost including equipment is about $18 million, the hospital added.

"The cancer center will bring better convenience and collaboration, which has proven to lead to a better experience and higher quality care for patients," said Joseph Loiacono, senior vice president of planning and business development at Good Samaritan, part of Catholic Health Services of Long Island.

The 25,000-square-foot cancer center will feature 12 physician offices, 20 exam rooms and a 22-bay infusion center. Infusion suites are where medicine, including cancer treatments, is administered directly into a vein.

Loiacono said about 70 employees, including doctors and support staff, will be based in the center. About 10 to 12 positions will be added as part of the opening.

The center will also offer genetic counseling, social work and nutrition and dietary services.

Health systems throughout Long Island are building out cancer care facilities.

Stony Brook Medicine is months away from officially opening to patients its 240,000-square-foot cancer center on the grounds of Stony Brook University Hospital.

Manhattan-based Memorial Sloan Kettering plans to open a 114,000-square-foot facility at the Hub in Uniondale.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health opened the $46.5 million Imbert Cancer Center in Bay Shore in late 2016.

Catholic Health Services' St. Francis Hospital also operates a cancer institute in East Hills. The Cancer Institute at St. Francis also offers a satellite office and infusion center at St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage.

CHS said further cancer program development is being planned at Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre within the next year and at St. Catherine of Siena Hospital in Smithtown.

There were 18,000 new cases of cancer per year on Long Island, on average, from 2011 through 2015, according to the most recent data available from the state Department of Health.