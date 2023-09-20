Business

Grains higher, Livestock higher

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. rose 4.75 cents at $5.8875 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 6 cents at $4.8225 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 1.25 cents at 4.36 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 4.50 cents at $13.20 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .10 cent at $1.8677 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose .67 cent at $2.5417 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs gained .92 cent at $.8577 a pound.

