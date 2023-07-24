Business

Grains higher, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Sep. advanced 60 cents at $7.5750 a bushel; Sep. corn gained 33.50 cents at $5.6050 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 11.75 cents at 4.5025 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans rose 22.25 cents at $15.2325 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle fell 1.27 cents at $1.7875 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.67 cents at $2.4325 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was off .57 cent at $1.0010 a pound.

Streaming Now
Man pleads guilty to murder … Kevin Thomas to run in 4th CD … Destination Downtown: Southampton Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Updated 2 minutes ago Gilgo search digs deeper ... Northwell buys building ... New Twitter name ... LI water concerns

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Man pleads guilty to murder … Kevin Thomas to run in 4th CD … Destination Downtown: Southampton Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Updated 2 minutes ago Gilgo search digs deeper ... Northwell buys building ... New Twitter name ... LI water concerns

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME