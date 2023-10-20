Grains higher, Livestock lower

CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. advanced 18.50 cents at $6.03 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 14.50 cents at $5.0825 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 14.25 cents at $3.8675 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up 7 cents at $13.1125 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 1.12 cents at $1.8460 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle lost 3.78 cents at $2.4262 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell 1.63 cents at $.6662 a pound.