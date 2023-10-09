Grains higher, Livestock lower
CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was down 3 cents at $5.73 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 4.25 cents at $4.9075 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 1.5 cents at $4.2625 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans dropped 10.25 cents at $12.6250 a bushel.
Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was up 1.18 cents at $1.8315 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle gained 1.38 cents at $2.4775 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .75 cent at $.8172 a pound.
LIers react to war in Israel ... No charges for drinking bus driver ... Whale harrasment ... Learning water safety
LIers react to war in Israel ... No charges for drinking bus driver ... Whale harrasment ... Learning water safety