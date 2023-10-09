Business

Grains higher, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was down 3 cents at $5.73 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 4.25 cents at $4.9075 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 1.5 cents at $4.2625 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans dropped 10.25 cents at $12.6250 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 1.18 cents at $1.8315 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle gained 1.38 cents at $2.4775 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .75 cent at $.8172 a pound.

