Grains higher, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Jul. was up 9.50 cents at $6.2625 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 6 cents at $6.1025 a bushel, Jul. oats gained 12 cents at 3.5625 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up 2.50 cents at $13.6325 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle fell .23 cent at $1.7877 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .45 cent at $2.3865 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs dropped .03 cent at $.8767 a pound.

