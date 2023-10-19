Grains higher, Livestock lower

Wheat for Dec. advanced 13.75 cents at $5.94 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 13 cents at $5.05 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 3.75 cents at 3.7475 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 4.50 cents at $13.1550 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle fell 1.32 cents at $1.8440 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle lost 3.55 cents at $2.4357 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off .02 cent at $.68 pound.