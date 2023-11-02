Grains higher, Livestock mixed
CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. advanced 9.25 cents at $5.6825 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 1 cent at $4.7425 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .25 cent at $3.8050 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 4.25 cents at $12.9850 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle was up .48 cent at $1.8430 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle rose 3.25 cents at $2.4160 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .80 cent at $.7120 a pound.
