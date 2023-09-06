Business

Grains higher, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Sep. rose 8.50 cents at $5.81 a bushel; Sep. corn was up .50 cent at $4.7150 a bushel, Sep. oats gained up 10.25 cents at 4.75 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 11.25 cents at $13.6025 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle gained 2.75 cents at $1.8270 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose 1.78 cents at $2.5315 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs fell 1.30 cent at $.8187 a pound.

