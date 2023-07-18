Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Sep. rose 17 cents at $6.7075 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 29.50 cents at $5.2875 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 25 cents at 4.3150 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 8 cents at $14.92 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle gained 1.15 cents at $1.8127 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.25 cents at $2.48 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was up 1.50 cents at $.9627 a pound.