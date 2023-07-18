Grains higher, Livestock mixed
Wheat for Sep. rose 17 cents at $6.7075 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 29.50 cents at $5.2875 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 25 cents at 4.3150 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 8 cents at $14.92 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle gained 1.15 cents at $1.8127 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.25 cents at $2.48 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was up 1.50 cents at $.9627 a pound.
Evidence search in Gilgo killings ... Singh sentencing ... Jumbo jackpot ... 'Rent' comes to LI
Evidence search in Gilgo killings ... Singh sentencing ... Jumbo jackpot ... 'Rent' comes to LI