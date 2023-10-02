Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. advanced 23.25 cents at $5.6475 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 12 cents at $4.8875 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 2 cents at 4.3450 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up 2 cents at $12.77 a bushel.

Beef was high and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .22 cent at $1.8442 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose .85 cent at $2.5332 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was off .35 cent at $.7985 a pound.