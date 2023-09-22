Grains higher, Livestock mixed
Wheat for Dec. gained 3.75 cents at $5.7950 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 2 cents at $4.7725 a bushel, Dec. oats advanced 5.75 cents at 4.2475 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 2.50 cents at $12.9625 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle rose 2.10 cents at $1.8707 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .83 cent at $2.5410 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs fell 1.43 cents at $.8152 a pound.
