Business

Grains higher, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained 8.25 cents at $5.7675 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 4.25 cents at $4.8225 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 4.75 cents at $3.91 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 9.25 cents at $12.94 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .62 cent at $1.8167 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .42 cent at $2.40 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose 1.90 cents at $.6795 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Gilgo guns latest ... Smithtown liquor heist ... 'Piano Man' anniversary Credit: Newsday

Mass shooting in Maine ... Israel ground invasion ... Expelling Santos ... What's up on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Gilgo guns latest ... Smithtown liquor heist ... 'Piano Man' anniversary Credit: Newsday

Mass shooting in Maine ... Israel ground invasion ... Expelling Santos ... What's up on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Newsday Logo

HALLOWEENSALE5 months for 25¢

Get Unlimited Access

Cancel anytime