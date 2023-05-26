Business

Grains higher,Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Jul. was rose 11.75 cents at $6.16 a bushel; Jul. corn gained 13.25 cents at $6.04 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 7.50 cents at 3.4350 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans advanced 13.25 cents at $13.3725 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .05 cent at $1.6735 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .78 cent at $2.3392 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs fell 1.50 cents at $.7607 a pound.

Streaming Now
Searching for shooting suspect in Mastic ... DWI and BWI crackdown this holiday weekend ... Great spots on the water Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Bellerose Village man pleads not guilty to manslaughter ... NYU Langone Health plans $3B campus ... Greenport carousel reopens ... Hospitality training for young adults with autism

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Searching for shooting suspect in Mastic ... DWI and BWI crackdown this holiday weekend ... Great spots on the water Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Bellerose Village man pleads not guilty to manslaughter ... NYU Langone Health plans $3B campus ... Greenport carousel reopens ... Hospitality training for young adults with autism

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoDON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME