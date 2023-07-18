Business

Grains higher, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Sep. rose 17 cents at $6.7075 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 29.50 cents at $5.2875 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 25 cents at 4.3150 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 8 cents at $14.92 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle gained 1.15 cents at $1.8127 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.25 cents at $2.48 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was up 1.50 cents at $.9627 a pound.

Streaming Now
Firefighter sentencing in DWI crash … LIRR fare hike vote … Jets camp  Credit: Newsday

Evidence search in Gilgo killings ... Singh sentencing ... Jumbo jackpot ... 'Rent' comes to LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Firefighter sentencing in DWI crash … LIRR fare hike vote … Jets camp  Credit: Newsday

Evidence search in Gilgo killings ... Singh sentencing ... Jumbo jackpot ... 'Rent' comes to LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME