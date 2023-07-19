Grains higher, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 30.50 cents at $6.9625 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 22.25 cents at $5.3650 a bushel; Sep. oats gained 24 cents at $4.4275 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was off 2.75 cents at $14.95 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle lost .27 cent at $1.8030 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 2.28 cents at $2.4622 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was down .55 cent at $.9675 a pound.