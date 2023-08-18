Grains higher, Livstock mixed.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. gained 18.50 cents at $6.0950 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 8 cents at $4.7875 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 13 cents at $4.28 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 19.75 cents at $13.5875 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was off .12 cent at $1.7790 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .58 cent at $2.4470 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose .95 cent at $.8075 a pound.
