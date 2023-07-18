Grains higher, Livstock mixed.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 9.75 cents at $6.6575 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 13.25 cents at $5.1425 a bushel; Sep. oats gained 14.50 cents at $4.1875 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was up 16.50 cents at $14.9775 a bushel.
Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle lost .23 cent at $1.8057 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .70 cent at $2.4850 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up 1.60 cents at $.9730 a pound.
