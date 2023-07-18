Business

Grains higher, Livstock mixed.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 9.75 cents at $6.6575 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 13.25 cents at $5.1425 a bushel; Sep. oats gained 14.50 cents at $4.1875 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was up 16.50 cents at $14.9775 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle lost .23 cent at $1.8057 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .70 cent at $2.4850 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up 1.60 cents at $.9730 a pound.

Streaming Now
Firefighter sentencing in DWI crash … LIRR fare hike vote … Jets camp  Credit: Newsday

Evidence search in Gilgo killings ... Singh sentencing ... Jumbo jackpot ... 'Rent' comes to LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Firefighter sentencing in DWI crash … LIRR fare hike vote … Jets camp  Credit: Newsday

Evidence search in Gilgo killings ... Singh sentencing ... Jumbo jackpot ... 'Rent' comes to LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME