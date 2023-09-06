Business

Grains higher, Livstock mixed.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. gained 9.50 cents at $5.7650 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 5.50 cents at $4.7575 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 7.50 cents at $4.9950 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 10.50 cents at $13.6475 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .07 cent at $1.8042 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose .42 cent at $2.5112 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .93 cent at $.8332 pound.

