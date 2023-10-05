Business

Grains higherr, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. advanced 18.25 cents at $5.7825 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 11.50 cents at $4.9750 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 3.75 cents at 4.3275 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 7.75 cent at $12.8075 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .25 cent at $1.8195 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell .27 cent at $2.4750 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose .98 cent at $.8090 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
School bus driver fired … Hofstra's new science center … What's up on LI Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Santos ex-treasurer to plead guilty ... School bus driver fired ... New science center ... Celebrity chef

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
School bus driver fired … Hofstra's new science center … What's up on LI Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Santos ex-treasurer to plead guilty ... School bus driver fired ... New science center ... Celebrity chef

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME